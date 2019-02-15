Share:

KARACHI - Different political parties including the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Awami National Party, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Pasban Democratic Party stressed upon the need of harmony among all communities living in Sindh province.

Following the killing of three labourers — belonged to Bajur — near Larkana, several parties have announced holding press conference on the issue.

Addressing a presser at Mardan House along with the Pakistan People’s Party leader Pir Mazharulhuq, the ANP Sindh President Shahi Syed was of the view that Sindh is the land of Sufis and love. He added that conspiracies are being hatched to speared ethnicity in the province, urging the people of all communities to make these conspiracies unsuccessful.

Separately, the PML-N Sindh Chief Shah Muhammad Shah asked that the killings of three labourers in Larkana and Irshad Ranjhani in Karachi should not be diverted towards ‘ethnic’ issue. “Some opportunists are trying to spread ethnicity in these circumstances which is very dangerous for the province and condemnable,” he added.

Similarly, the PTI Sindh President Ameer Bux Bhutto also condemned the killings in Larkana and Karachi, saying that we all are united and against ethnicity. Irshad Ranjhani’s killing was followed by the assassination of three Pashtun laborers in Larkana which clearly shows that the conspiracies are being hatched. “The PTI condemns both the incidents,” he added.

Meanwhile, Pasban Democratic Party (PDP) President Altaf Shakoor said that Sindh province cannot afford return back to ethnic violence and all stakeholders including the provincial government must take a serious notice of the recent rise in crime rate. He said the cold-blooded murder of three laborers belonging to Bajur at Naudero is a huge tragedy and also shame for the federal and provincial governments.

“Sindh has already been reeling from the murder of Irshad Ranjhani in Karachi due to the inhuman and apathetic attitude of police,” Shakoor added while regretting that certain political parties are also trying to cash the newly created unrest in the province.