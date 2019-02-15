Share:

LAHORE - Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has expressed its reservations over reports of government’s recent plan to crack down on social media.

In a statement issued Thursday HRCP said, “Commission strongly feels the need to equip human rights defenders (HRDs) with measures to use social media apps safely and productively amid growing fears of curbs on social media – especially on social media activists and journalists who have spoken out on subjects that receive little, if any, space in the mainstream media.”

“The state must pay heed to sheer number of HRDs across the country who rely on social media apps for news, information on human rights violations, and calls to mobilize around rights-based issues – especially in many areas where social media apps are the only secure means of communication.”

“The fundamental right to information is closely linked with ways of exercising freedom of expression, movement and assembly – all of which are critical to human rights work in Pakistan,” said the press release.