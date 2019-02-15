Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Federal Minister for Power Umar Ayub Khan co-chaired a meeting in the Chief Minister Secretariat that decided to the launch infrastructure projects in the small cities and develop the existing infrastructure in the big cities throughout the province with focus on road communication, education, health, water supply and efficient social services.

The meeting agreed to accelerate the process of work on the CPEC related projects and removing the abstraction in the hydro power and gas project.

The chief minister assured drinking and water supply schemes near the Turbela Dam areas and assured to spread a network of development schemes in the areas having natural advantages but have no efficient facilities in all sectors. The chief minister further assured new schemes for newly merged districts, adding that Dasu and Basha Dam would become the life vanes for the economy of the province.

Federal Minister Umar Ayub Khan assured to immediately release Rs.20 billion, as a part of the net hydel profit due against the federal government.

The meeting that took place at the Chief Minister Secretariat focused on infrastructure development projects with focus on road communication, education, health, irrigation etc. The meeting was attended by Federal Minister Akbar Ayub, MPA Arshad Ayub, Administrative Secretaries and others.

The meeting focused on starting of classes in Haripur medical college, upgradation of Category-B Hopital, MPU, provision of doctors, construction of civil hospital Kotla, annual development program, issues of health, new schemes, mother and children hospital and Trauma center Haripur road communication projects, drinking and water supplies schemes, Haripur economic zone, Haripur polytechnic college and construction of offices in Khan-Poor etc and made a number of decisions.

Chief Minister agreed in principal to the lease of PTCL building to start medical classes in the medical college Haripur for a period of 5 years. He agreed to the upgradation of category-B Hospital to category-A, and the recruitment of doctors and other staff. He assured funding for the remaining work of Good Wania Dam.

Chief Minister in principal agreed to the Makanyal development authority and directed to review the existing laws of the KPEZDMC and environmental economic zone and other industrial zones.

The Deputy Commissioner of Haripur and other areas would enjoy powers for preventing pollution and would take necessary steps in this regard. He also agreed to the need-driven imposition of section 4 for acquisition of land for all projects of public interest.

Chief Minister directed to strictly ban all sorts of postings and transfers in education. He assured to resolve all problems of district Haripur in different sectors.

He assured funding for the establishment of government mother and children hospital in Haripur and provision of resources to complete the Chapara dam in district Haripur. The district’s children hospital and Trauma center would be rehabilitated and funding would be provided to all districts throughout the province for which a uniform resource distribution strategy had already been evolved, he added.