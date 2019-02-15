Share:

QUETTA - Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan, Mehdi Honardoost on Thursday said the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Islamabad and Consulate in Quetta would ensure full cooperation to Balochistan’s people associated with trade and business sector as there are strong cultural and economic ties between Pakistan and Iran.

He expressed these views while talking to the President of Pak-Iran Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry Haji Wali Muhammad Noorzai and delegates of Quetta Chamber of Commerce and Trade during his visit to Quetta Chamber of Small Traders and Industries. Iranian Consul General in Quetta Agha Mohammad Rafique and Deputy Consul General Mohammad Raza Astori were also present on the occasion.

Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan, Mehdi Honardoost said that four months ago when he visited Balochistan he underscored some points to boost bilateral trade between the two countries. He said that sustainable economic ties between two brotherly nations are need of hour. He said that we are also trying to develop friendly relations between traders of both countries, which is essential for achieving trade goals.

The Iranian Ambassador said: “We believe this cooperation for strengthening trade relations will be continued between the two countries and people associated with commerce and trade would utilize all available resources, in this regard.”

He said to obtain all-out benefits from present trading and investment opportunities a comprehensive strategic plan should be developed. “Iran is also operating on series of trade agreements with various countries under international framework”, he added.