GILGIT - Gilgit-Baltistan Home Department has formed a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to probe murder of the 14-year-old student Didar Hussain in Tashnalut village of Ishkoman.

The JIT has been constituted on the request of SSP Ghizer Sultan Faisal. The JIT would be headed by SSP Ishaque Hussain and would include DSP Hanan, Inspector Rehmat Baig, Inspector Sadat Ali and two other officials of intelligence agencies.

On the direction of SSP Ghizer, Police incorporated sections 6/7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act in the First Information Report (FIR) filed against the perpetrators.

The case was previously registered under clauses 302, 377 and 34 of Pakistan Penal Code.

A source in Police Department informed that the arrested perpetrators would be shifted soon to the Investigation Wing of Police in Gilgit for proper investigation.

Meanwhile Ajayib Khan, the father of deceased Didar Hussain, has demanded from the authorities to arrest the real culprits and give them exemplary punishment.

In an application to the SHO Immit Police Station, he has requested to also nominate Farooq son of Chalu Khan and Abdul Manan son of Sabeel from Tashnalut village in the FIR.

The victim’s family has also expressed the fear of consequences for pursuing the murder case of their beloved son. It has been reported that the nominated family has previously murdered six other people.

Police have already arrested eight suspects and four of them have confessed the crime. Those include Aziz son of Chalo Khan, Muhammad Umer son of Chalo Khan, Noor Azam son of Abdul Hanan and Noor Muhammad son of Abdul Manan. Police have also recovered mobile and charger of the deceased from one of these culprits.

The other arrested persons include Gohar Aman, Noor Azam, Sher Islam and Abdul Latif.

The 14-year old student Didar Hussain was kidnapped, raped, strangled and drowned in the Qurumbar river last week.

The autopsy report had also confirmed that Didar was strangled to death after sexual abuse.

The body of Didar Hussain, who had been missing for three days, was recovered on February 7 from a ravine. His family and other villagers had staged protest in front of the Immit Police station in Ishkoman.

The protesters had placed the deceased’s body in front of the police station and demanded arrest of the culprits.

On assurance of the district administration, Didar was buried on the evening of February 7 in his native village Tashnaut.