Share:

LAHORE - Justice (Retired) Aftab Farrukh was laid to rest here on Thursday.

A big number of people from all walks of life attended his funeral prayers. Justice Manzoor Malik, Justice Sheikh Abid Aziz, Justice Syed Mazahir Ali Naqvi, Justice (Retired) Mian Mehboob Ahmad, Justice (retired) Qayyum Malik, MNA Pervaiz Malik, known lawyer Hamid Khan, Raja Tariq Nadeem, Justice (retired) Khalilur Rehmand Khan, Justice (retired) Sharif Hussain Bukhari, Karamat Gujjar, Nadeem Bhatti, civil society leader Tariq Khan, trader leader Asghar Butt, NPT Secretary Shahid Rasheed, former Wapda DGPR Raziuddin Sheikh and senior lawyer Mansoor Afridi attended the funeral prayers.

His Qul will be held at his residence, 62 Abubakr Block, New Garden Town after Asr prayers on Saturday. Dua will be offered at 5:30pm.

Justice Farrukh had joined the Pakistan Movement at a very young age. He was a man of high calibre. He had refused to take oath under the provisional constitutional order (PCO). He received Roll of Honour in sports at the Government College University at a very young age. He passed his law examination in 1952 and started practicing law. He became a judge later and refused to take oath under the PCO under military ruler General Ziaul Haq in 1981.

Former Sindh chief minister Ghaus Ali Shah says that Justice Farrukh loved Pakistan very much and he took care of his friends. In his message from London, Shah said that Justice Farrukh loved Pakistan and everyone who loved Pakistan.

He says that Justice Farrukh was a man of strong nerves. He said that Justice Farrukh’s death is a loss for people who loved Pakistan on ideological grounds. He said the vacuum created by Justice Farrukh’s death will not be filled soon.