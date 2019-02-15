Share:

Changa Manga - Yielding to the old demand of people of Changa Manga, government has restored up and down stop of Khyber Mail Express at Changa Manga Railway Station. Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad had paid a visit to Changa Manga Railway Station the other day.

Rana Mansoor Ahmad, Haji Ghulam Mustfa, Shahab Din, Hayat Bhatti, Asghar Ali Bhatti and others had demanded of the railway minister to restore Khyber Mail stop and open the railway crossing. On restoration of train stop people from all walks of life has thanked the railway minister and requested to open railway crossing as well.