Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Thursday awarded cash incentives of Rs 200,000 and announced installation of a separate mat for females in Mingora on the request of eight year-old Aysha Ayaz, who won bronze medal for Pakistan in the 7th Fujairah Open Taekwondo Championship held at UAE Sports Complex recently.

During meeting with Ayseha, the Chief Minister appreciated her for winning international medal for Pakistan in the age of eight-year. He also congratulated Ayseha for her eight’s birthday falling on February 14. “It is a very good achievement of Ayseha as being the youngest player of winning bronze medal. Taekwondo is a Korean Martial Arts with Pakistan has good potential male and female players.”

Ayseha Ayaz was accompanied with Director General Sports Junaid Khan, President Sports Writers Association KP Ijaz Ahmad, Secretary Pakistan Taekwondo Federation Murtaza Hassan Bangash and her father and coach Ayaz Niak.

The CM handed over the cheque to Ayseha of winning bronze medal in 27kg weight category. He said there is no dearth of talent and that is why the government has given due attention to sports activities. It is worth mentioning here that Pakistan claimed two gold medals, one silver medal and two bronze medals with Ayseha Ayaz, hailing from Swat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, grabbed the bronze medal in individual category.

He said that Pakistani taekwondo fighters won medals when Sinan Ashfaq Ahmed secured a gold medal by defeating Egypt’s Mohamed Aly who took the silver medal and Abdulla Ahmed Ibrahim Mohamed of the UAE and Arifullah Khan of Pakistan won the bronze respectively in the same category.

Mariam Sayed of the UAE took gold medal while Fatma Rajab Al Bulushi of Oman won silver medal in the 27kg category. Tara Vishwakarthik was the second bronze medal winner. The other medal winners comprising Sinan Ashfaq (gold), Muhammad Danish (gold), Taimur Saeed (silver), Ayesha Ayaz (bronze), Arif Ullah (bronze medal).