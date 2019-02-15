Share:

GM LONDON - Emily Ratajkowski revealed that she treats beauty like an ‘’art project’’ and when she applies her make-up, her face is ‘’like [her] own personal canvas’’. Emily Ratajkowski thinks make-up is an art form.

The 27-year-old model revealed she treats beauty like an ‘’art project’’ and that when she applies her make-up, her face is ‘’like [her] own personal canvas’’.

Emily - who is married to Sebastian Bear-McClard - said: ‘’I think my love of beauty comes from going to art school and my dad being a painter. My husband calls it ‘finger-painting’.

‘’When I do my make-up. It’s like my own personal canvas. Similarly, when I post a selfie on Instagram, it’s me taking a character and curating her life. ‘’I treat it like an art project; it’s a different person every day. There’s always a narrative behind beauty.’’

The brunette beauty went on to admit that the ‘’most excessive thing’’ about her is her love of wigs. Emily explained that wearing a wig is ‘’like throwing on a hat’’.

She told Glamour: ‘’Wearing wigs is the most excessive thing about me. Luckily, my hair stylist [Jennifer Yepez] has a great collection. ‘’I love my natural hair, but there are only so many things you can do with it. Wearing a wig is like throwing on a hat.’’

Emily added that she’s ‘’obsessed’’ with the Aquaphor Soothing Skin Balm, saying she puts it ‘’everywhere’’. She said: ‘’I’m obsessed with Aquaphor Soothing Skin Balm, which is a really thick moisturiser.

‘’I put it everywhere, especially when I’m flying as it’s the only thing that will seep in. And I put it under my eyes at night. It’s God’s gift to earth.’’