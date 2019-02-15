Share:

GUJRANWALA - A man shot dead his son over a domestic issue here in Peoples Colony. According to police, deceased Sanwal had killed his brother Bilawal and fled abroad about two years ago. He had recently come back to Pakistan; and on Thursday, he had a quarrel with his father. Resultantly, his father shot him dead. Peoples Colony police started investigation.

SHOPKEEPERS FINED

Assistant Commissioner Tariq Hussain Bhatti has paid a surprise visit to different parts of the city and inspected food points and other shopping centres here on Thursday.

During checking, the assistant commissioner fined various food points for using unhygienic material. It was told that the AC imposed a fine of Rs10,000 on Baba Farid Fast Food, Rs5000 on HFC, and Rs5000 on Hafiz Super Store.