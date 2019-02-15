Share:

Environment Minister Muhammad Rizwan chaired a meeting at Environment protection department on Wednesday to review the proposal of promoting environment friendly and fuel efficient zigzag technology for brick kilns. Secretary EPD Dr Zafar told the meeting that the technology used by Nepal was introduced in Pakistan with the cooperation of Brick Kiln Owners Association about a year ago. He said that delegation of owners of brick kiln from Nepal visited Punjab to brief the business community here. He said the technology could help saving 40 per cent coal. He said that there were 10,300 brick kiln in the province and out of these 226 had already been shifted to zigzag technology. He said that zigzag brick kilns emit white smoke which was less harmful than the black smoke emitted from traditional kilns.