Share:

ISLAMABAD - Former Pakistan No 3 tennis player Mehak Khokhar has said that she is keen to help Pakistan win major titles at international level.

In an interview with The Nation, Mehak said: “I am highly blessed that I was the youngest ever girl to represent the country in ITF Juniors and also represented Pakistan in ITF U-18 tournaments. I started playing tennis alongside my father and brother at GHQ at very early age. I was hardly eight at that time but gradually, I started taking keen interest in tennis and decided to become a professional player.

“I played in a lot of ITF Futures and won doubles title, while I also represented the country in Fed Cup, Asian Games, Islamic Solidarity Games and a number of other events. I won a number of doubles titles, while I have played in the national tournaments semifinals. I remained undefeated against top class players, but due to my studies, I had to leave professional tennis for almost four years, as I was on full tennis scholarship in USA, where I played in university championships and enjoyed it alot,” she added.

She said she had to fight against career-threatening injury for almost 10 months and doctors had told her that she might not be able to play tennis again. “But thanks to Almighty, I staged a comeback and fully recovered. Last year, I resumed tennis and won national doubles title and reached singles semifinals. It is always very tough to stage a comeback after long gap, but ever since I am back, I only lost against No 1 and No 2 players.”

Mehak said when she first played at senior level for the country, she realised that there is a huge difference among Pakistani and international players. “We only had one or two weeks training camps prior to international events, while our opponents play tennis round the year. It definitely hurts to just take part in the international events for the sake of participation. Off course, we want to win. I had trained with different coaches and as a player, we are equally responsible to respond the way our coaches want us to.

“I had played with Mehboob Khan in Junior Fed Cup in Myanmar. He is a good coach, while I had played with Hameed-ul-Haq, Asim Shafiq and now I am training with Kamran Khalil. I am working very hard on my fitness levels and want to win something big for Pakistan, a feat, which none of the Pakistani ladies had done in the past. I am still in early 20s and I am committed to earn international glories for my country,” she asserted.

The former No 3 player said that during Senator Dilawar Abbas tenure, a lot of junior ITF Futures were held in Pakistan and every player got great opportunities. “Salim Saifullah is working on modern lines and has arranged top foreign coaches for the players while an academy is also in place. I think we need to work at the age of 8 to produce quality stuff.

“No doubt Aqeel Khan is a legend and mentally very strong, but I feel it is our fault too that we didn’t provide sufficient contest to Aqeel. Ushna doesn’t play too much tennis in Pakistan, that’s why, she doesn’t have enough ranking points, while competition in the ladies, I feel, is quite strong and we manage to beat each other, but when it comes to international standards, we don’t pose much challenge to our very superior opponents,” she said.

She lauded the state-of-the-art synthetic courts being installed at Senator Dilawar Abbas PTF Complex and said they would help future of Pakistan tennis. The federation is doing remarkable job, but government must lend a helping hand to the PTF. “I love Nadal and Serena Williams, as both are fighters and I want to become a true great like them. My father never interfered and whatever I have achieved in my career is just because of my hard work and passion,” Mehak concluded.