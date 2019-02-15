Share:

The meteorological office has forecast rain in the provincial capital during the next 24 hours. Rain/thunderstorm is expected in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala divisions and Kashmir, while at scattered places in Lahore, Sargodha divisions and Gilgit-Baltistan, however at isolated places in Sahiwal and Faisalabad divisions during next 24 hours. A westerly wave is affecting western parts of the country and likely to persist in upper parts till Friday. An expert at Met office said the prevailing weather pattern would persist till Friday and would start to weaken from Saturday in Punjab. On Wednesday, maximum temperature was recorded as 22 degrees celsius in the city.