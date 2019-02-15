Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Health and Population Welfare Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho has asked to encourage educated girls to come forward and become midwives, assuring them that their service structure to be improved as well as they would be provided opportunities for better future.

This she said while presiding over a meeting with Principals of Midwifery Schools here in her office on Thursday. Special Secretary Health Abdul Hafeez Abbasi, Director General Health Dr Masood Solangi and Principals of the Midwifery Schools attended the meeting.

It was decided in the meeting that competency based training of two months for existing midwives to be arranged to enhance their capabilities and for the purpose master trainers would do this job. It was also suggested to empower midwives for family planning program and to take religious scholars on board in family planning awareness.

On this occasion, Pechuho suggested to make a panel of health experts to review curriculum of midwives and focus should be given on practical training of the midwives. It was also decided that for admission in Midwifery Schools age group should be reduced from 15 to 40 years to 16 to 35 years and for them two years training would be held.

Dr Azra Pechuho said that the role of midwives could not be ignored because they had very important role in reducing mother and child mortality rate and assured the participants that there was a need to strengthen Midwifery Schools.

She said that the allowances issue of the midwives would be resolved at the earliest and where was need of the hostels; they would be built on priority basis. In the meeting several issues facing by these schools were discussed in details and suggestions were given and approved.