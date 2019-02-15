Share:

KARACHI - The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Senior Deputy Convener Amir Khan said that the peace of Karachi could only be restored once locals are recruited in police department.

Addressing a demonstration outside the Karachi Press Club on Thursday to protest the killing of the party workers, Khan said from the officers to a constable, each and every policeman was not local of the district where he was recruited. “People come from other parts of the province and get appointed in police department after bribing the officials. They have nothing to do with issues of the city,” he added while asking that how many local DIGs, SSPs and SHOs were serving in Karachi. He was of the view that the peace of Karachi would not be restored until its citizens get their right and they would be given important responsibilities.

The MQM-P leader reminded that their former MNA Syed Ali Raza Abidi and two Pak-Sarzameen Party workers were gunned in different incidents but the attackers were still on the large. “It is the State’s responsibility to arrest the killers and expose the perpetrators and if you are unable to perform you duty, give licensed weapons to us as we know how to protect ourselves,” Khan demanded.

He said that the MQM-P has continuously been targeted for last few months but the provincial government remained unable to nab even a suspect. “Our Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and other Rabita Committee members had escaped a planted bomb at Mehfil-e-Milad but no one came up even with a statement and no inquiry and investigation was made,” he reminded.

Taking a jab at the provincial government, he said the Pakistan Peoples Party government was busy in looting the exchequer and grabbing the lands. He added that the PPP has no concern over the killings and joblessness of Karachiites and destruction of the city.

Stressing the need of local government empowerment, the MQM-P Senior Deputy Convener said that police works under the administrative control of the local governments across the world, adding that how could the provincial government devolve the powers to control law and order to Mayor Karachi once it was not willing to give him Karachi Water and Sewerage Board and other civic departments to the local government.

He was of the view that 18th Constitutional amendment guarantees provision of powers to the local governments and it the rulers of Sindh don’t empower local bodies, we would not support the 18th amendment. He said that the people were losing their patience and they reserve the right of demanding separate province from the centre, if the third tier government was not empowered, locals were not appointed in police department and Karachiites were not provided employment. Senior leader Faisal Sabzwari, Mehfooz Yar Khan, MPA Rana Ansar and others also spoke on the occasion.