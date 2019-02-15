Share:

After initiating probe against Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Aleem Khan, the National Accountability

(NAB) has now decided to investigate asset details of Firdous Ashiq Awan.

Details suggest that NAB has summoned the details of Awan’s properties from Lahore Development Authority (LDA). Her NIC number has also been provided to LDA.

Additional Director NAB has written a letter to LDA seeking record of all the properties in the limits of the department.

On the other hand, an accountability court in Lahore has on Friday extended Aleem Khan’s physical remand for ten days in assets beyond income case.

Accountability court judge Syed Najamul Hassan conducted the hearing. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) presented Aleem Khan before the court in beefed up security after his eight-day physical remand ended. The NAB requested the court to extend Aleem Khan’s remand.

Aleem Khan’s counsel argued that the PTI leader was arrested in offshore companies case but is being investigated in assets beyond income case. He requested the court to send Aleem Khan on judicial remand after rejecting the NAB’s plea. Aleem Khan had submitted his record on March 7, 2018 to the NAB, he added.

The NAB prosecutor maintained that AED30 million were transferred from Pakistan to Dubai and the accused failed to provide details. Aleem Khan’s lawyer replied that the money was sent from the account of

Aleem’s mother.

Aleem Khan pronounced that the NAB accused him of corruption but his assets are already declared and their details have not come out from Panama.

Let it be known that the PTI leader was arrested earlier in connection with offshore companies scandal.

The anti-corruption watchdog had summoned Aleem Khan at Lahore office for interrogation. The investigation officials were reportedly not satisfied with the records provided by him.