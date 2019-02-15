Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau’s Executive Board Meeting has authorised investigations and inquiries against several politicians, bureaucrats and businessmen.

Former prime minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, Hina Rabbani Khar, Ghulam Rabbani Khar, Shahid Ashraf Tarar, Sheikh Abid Waheed and Kamran Lashari were among those against whom the NAB has authorised inquiries and investigations.

Chairman NAB Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal chaired the meeting held at the NAB headquarters.

The meeting authorised 13 inquiries against various people, including two inquiries against Ghulam Rabbani Khar, former MNA, Hina Rabbani Khar, former federal minister, two inquiries against Shahid Ashraf Tarar, former secretary communication and chairman NHA and others, two separate inquiries against Siddiqul Farooq, former chairman Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB), Barrister Abid Waheed Shaikh, former managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) and others, two separate inquiries against former chairman ETPB, officers and others, Dr Muhammad Altatmash and others, inquiries against Faisal Cantonment Board Karachi’s CEO , administrative officers and others, officials of Tourism Corporation, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Bhai Jan Lakho, Saifullah Magsi, Circle Department of Irrigation, Shafquat Hussain Vado,Javed Memon, Munawar Buzdar, Chief Engineer, Abdul Majeed, XEN and others, Ali Ahmed Lund, Administrator Municipal Committee , Rohri and others.

The EBM also authorised to conduct seven investigations including three investigations against former prime minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, against TM Sugar Mills, Karachi and others, Management of KPT Officers Housing Society, Noor Muhammad Leghari, former secretary Special Education, Muhammad Ali Khaskheli, Principal Secretary to Secretary Special Education and others, officials of Balochistan Development Authority and others.

The EBM also authorised filing of three corruption reference against Kamran Lashari, former chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Ghulam Sarwar Sindhu, Former Director Urban Planning CDA Munir Jilanim, Former Director Land Survey Division, CDA, Muhammad Hasnain Gill, Managing Director Messers Diplomatic Shuttle and Transport Service; Nusratullah, Former member Planning, CDA and others. The suspects have been accused of alleged abuse of authority, and awarding, contract of Diplomatic Shuttle and Transport Service illegally, consequently inflicting Rs 408.32 million losses to national exchequer.

The EBM authorised filing of second corruption reference against Aurangzeb, former secretary Local Government Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Asghar Khan, Former Deputy Project Director CDWA, Chief Executive Officers/directors of Messers Ideal Hydrotech Systems, Pakistan Private Limited. The accused persons have been allegedly involved in misappropriating funds allocated for Clean Drinking Water for all which caused Rs 195.043 million losses to national kitty. The EBM authorised filing of third corruption reference against Ashiq Ali Lakhan, Former Xen, Hala Division, Irrigation Department and others for alleged abuse of authority and misappropriation of government’s funds inflicting Rs 30.9846 million to national kitty.

The EBM also approved transfer of inquiries of officers and officials of FATA Health Directorate and others to Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for further appropriate legal proceedings as per law.

The EBM accorded approval for transfer of inquiry against Lubna Salahuddin, Former Chief Inspector Stemps, Board of Revenue, officers of Government of Sindh and M/s China International Water and Electric Corporation and others to Chief Secretary Sindh for further legal action against them as per law. It also authorised transferring of cases of former Chairman ETPB Asif Hashmi, Private secretary Zafar Iqbal, Deputy Administrator, Kasur Akram Joia and others to Secretary Ministry of Religious Affairs for further legal proceedings as per law.

The EBM rejected the request of Former Secretary Ministry of Water and Power Shahid Rafi to transfer his corruption reference from Quetta to Islamabad for being unlawful.

The EBM accorded approval to close inquiries against officers/officials of DHA, AKD real estate and others, Muhammad Sharif Mugheri, XEN, Irrigation department, Jacobabad and other owing to absence of evidence as per law. The EBM authorised closing investigations against directors and others of Messers T and N Pakistan, Pvt Limited, Faisalabad, owing to absence of concrete evidence.

NAB KP arrests accused

Staff Reporter from Peshawar adds: National Accountability Bureau Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday arrested accused Syed Hassam Uddin Shah, son of Syed Rafi Uddin Shah, resident of Rawalpindi allegedly involved in cheating public at large under the garb of investment in Islamic Mudaraba swindling millions of rupees.

As per details, NAB KP initiated inquiry against the accused person upon receipt of several complaints. It transpired during the investigation, that the accused in connivance with each other persuaded and motivated the public to invests in their Mudarraba business showing them multiple businesses.

They promised exorbitant profit to public on their investments, but in fact there was no such business. Thus the accused person defrauded the general public and deprived them of their hard earnings.

The case is under trial in Accountability Court, wherein a 14 days physical custody of the accused was granted to NAB by Accountability Court no 2.