ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Zoo formerly called Marghazar Zoo was running under incompetent curator and zookeepers whereas the zoo was sprawling over 82-acre land in the federal capital territory under the administrator control of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI).

The Wildlife Board official told APP that the zoo management had neither a trained and skillful curate nor zookeepers. The reason behind deaths of seven (nilgais) from December 2018 to January 2019 other than poisoning also had the aspect of incompetency of the animal keepers, the official said.

“The wildlife is detached from their natural habitats where they need appropriate vitamins in confinements varying from season to season. The wardens have been feeding the contrary vitamins feed to the wildlife perished in the zoo and other animals,” he regretted.

He further said that the zoo’s administration was the mandate of Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) which was given to MCI. There was need to realize the fact that competent wildlife experts would better take care of precious species of local flora and fauna in the zoo, he added.

“The postmortem report of the deceased nilgais has revealed that four of the animals died because of “severe endotoxic shock” caused by poisoning. In various media reports, the zoo authorities have not given any cause of deaths but considered severe cold and lack of proper measures the reason for their demise,” he said.

Under such prevailing situation, he said it was difficult to believe that other wildlife in confinements of the zoo was getting proper care.

He urged the authorities concerned to take notice of the situation and make adequate measures to save the much visited recreational site of the federal capital.

On contact the MCI Director Sohail Ahmed Ghazi and Deputy Director Zoo Dr Bilal refused to give their version and remained passing bucks on each other for responsibility of the zoo details.