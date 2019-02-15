Share:

ISLAMABAD - Variety Evaluation Committee (VEC) on Rice of Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC) Thursday recommended 12 new hybrids rice and one open pollinated variety for commercial cultivation across the rice growing areas of country to promote the crop output. The meeting was held at PARC and its national coordinator (Rice) presented the working paper for all the twenty-six proposals of rice hybrids, varieties for recommendation to the Federal Seed Certification and Registration Department. The meeting was attended by technical members from National Agriculture Research Center including Director General, Federal Seed Certification and Registration Department, Director General (Agriculture Research) Government of the Punjab, Food Security Commissioner from Ministry of National Food Security and Research and Director General of NARC. The representatives of seed companies including Chairman Seed Association of Pakistan also attended the meeting.

Speaking on this occasion, PARC Chairman Dr Yusuf Zafar appreciated the role of private and public sector for taking interest in research and development of rice in the country.

He briefed about upcoming projects on rice under prime minister’s “National Agriculture Emergency Program”.

He appreciated the hard work of National Coordinator (Rice) Dr Muhammad Yousuf for conducting maximum number of VEC meetings in the history of PARC since its establishment.

Presiding the variety evaluation committee meeting, Dr Abdul Ghafoor, Member, Plant Sciences Division, PARC emphasized the role of quality seed for the productivity and profitability of farmers and appreciated the role of seed companies and public sector institutes for making efforts to improve the potential of rice hybrids/varieties in Pakistan.

Representatives of seed companies appreciated the role of Pakistan Agricultural Research Council for setting the new bench marks for testing of rice hybrids/varieties in Pakistan for the benefits of farmers as well as rice sector in Pakistan.