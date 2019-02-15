Share:

GUJRANWALA - A patwari was caught red-handed by a team of ACE while receiving bribe from a citizen. ACE Regional Director Sheikh Farid told the media that a citizen Muhamamd Yar resident of Mandi Bahauddin gave an application to the ACE that Patwari Zafar Iqbal demanded bribe from him for completion of a property transfer deed. After approval from higher authorities, ACE circle officer Mandi Bahauddin Qalab-e-Abbas conducted a raid and arrested the accused while receiving bribe of Rs10,000 from the citizen.