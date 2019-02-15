Share:

LAHORE - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced to conduct the Level-I Physical Trainer Course at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) under the PCB/NCA Game Education Train the Trainers Program 2019-20.

According to PCB spokesman, the course will be held from February 26 to 28 at National Cricket Academy while 30 candidates will be selected from all the chapters of PCB to participate in the 3-day course. “The course will be run on self-finance basis and Rupees 20,000 will be charged from each participants. The fee for foreign participants will be US$300 per person. The participant will be given clothing; course material; food and accommodation on twin-sharing bases (for outstation participants only).”

He added the participants will be allocated the assignments/dissertations at the end of the course. “The participants will remain in contact/supervision of PCB/NCA Sports Medicine Department for six months regarding any updates/up-gradation. The PCB Level-I Strength & Conditioning Certification will be awarded to those successful candidates, who will fulfill following criteria: Submission & approval of dissertations within six month (mandatory to appear in exam), successful completion of written, viva & field/gym examination with 60% marks and clearance of computer skills/proficiency exam.

“All the interested candidates can download the application forms from the PCB website or obtain it from NCA Lahore. The application forms must reach to Muqadas Umar, Coordinator Sports Medicine Department National Cricket Academy, seven working days prior to beginning of this course. Muqadas can be contacted for any further information or queries on +9242575 4758-60 and +923028242323,” he added.