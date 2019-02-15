Share:

KANDHKOT - The 62nd birthday of spiritual leader of Hurs and chief of Pakistan Muslim League Functional (PML-F) Pir Sibagatullah Shah Rashidi was celebrated with enthusiasm at PML-F office here on Thursday.

According to details, the office-bearers of Pakistan Muslim League-Functional organised a cake cutting ceremony under the supervision of Sindh member council Fakeer Naqash Ali Bhayo at his office. A ten-pound cake was cut at the ceremony while Quran Khawani and special prayers were offered.

Speaking on the occasion, the PML-F leaders including Ali Sher Malik, Tarique Hussain Dayo, Shahid Pahnyar, Zulfiqar lashari and others shed light on the life of Pagara family who rendered great services for the country. They said there is no doubt that thousands of Hurs of Pagara have sacrificed their lives for the country especially for its independence.

They further told only leadership of Pir Sibagatullah Shah could resolve the every big and little issue being faced by beloved Pakistan. Hundreds of party activists, office bearers and Hurs across Kashmore attended the ceremony.