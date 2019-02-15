Share:

KARACHI - The police on Thursday claimed to have neutralized a nine member gang of housemaids, involved in several robberies in Karachi.

Speaking to journalists, Superintendent Police (SP) Gulshan Tahir Noorani said the gang was wanted to the police in many cases of robberies in city’s area of Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

Arrested women who are said to be relatives, also looted several houses in Bahadurabad, New Town and other areas. “The group was carrying out their activities after gaining confidence of the house owners,” Mr Noorani said.

The SP urged people to keep proper record of the housemaids and added that investigations into the matter were underway.

Back in the month of September 2018, police had arrested a three-member dacoit gang from Karachi’s Zaman Town area,.

A three-member gang involved in at least 200 cases of robbery and street crime was arrested from Zaman Town area of the city. The three suspects namely Ateeq, Adnan and Wasif belong to influential families.

The law enforcement agency says that all three are sons of civil servants- with one of them belonging to police- and have themselves applied for civil service. At least 200 cases have been registered in 12 police stations across the city.