LAHORE - Hundreds of police officers, civil society, and some family members took part in special ceremonies in Lahore on Wednesday to commemorate heroes who lost their lives in the line of duty two years ago.

A candlelit vigil was held in the evening at Faisal Chowk on The Mall, the place where a suicide bomber had targeted a group of police officers in February 2017. Lahore’s DIG Traffic Capt (retired) Ahmad Mobin and SSP (Operations) Zahid Gondal were among 14 people who died in the terrorist attack out the Punjab Assembly.

Special prayers and ceremonies were also held at all police headquarters and offices in the morning to pay respect to martyrs on the eve of second anniversary of the martyrs. Chief Traffic Officer Captain (retired) Liaqat Ali Malik laid a floral wreath at the grave of DIG Ahmad Mobin. A group of traffic officers also presented guard of honour to the brave officer. On this occasion, Chief Traffic Officer Captain (retired) Liaqat Ali Malik saluted the mother of DIG Ahmad Mobin.

A large number of police officials including senior officers attended the ceremonies to pay homage to the martyrs.

Punjab Police Inspector General Amjad Javed Saleemi said that brave officers of Punjab Police, who sacrificed their lives for the protection of lives and properties of public, would remain alive forever in our hearts. “I (on behalf of) whole police department salute our brave martyrs. Because of their great sacrifices, the terror graph has plummeted to only two incidents last year,” the IGP said this during his visit to martyrs’ Monument (Yaadgar-e-Shahuda) on Mall Road.

Lahore CCPO Bashir Ahmad Nasir, DIG (Operations) Waqas Nazir, CTO Liaqat Malik and other police officials were also present on this occasion. The IGP further said that every police officer and official is committed for any sacrifices in the line of duty for the protection of public’s lives and wealth.

The IGP laid a floral wreath on Yaadgar-e-Shahuda and offered Fateha for the martyrs. He further said that officers and officials who made sacrifices for the country are our valuable assets, and their sacrifices are bright examples for whole police force and “We will be indebted to their sacrifices forever.”

IGP further said that cap ® Mobeen Shaheed’s sacrifice would always be remembered and Punjab Police history is full of such brave officers. While talking to reporters, the IGP said that son of Cap ® Ahmad Mobeen Shaheed is son of whole Punjab Police and I salute his decision to join police service.

The Punjab Police will always stand with families of our martyrs and we highly value their sentiments, he added.

DIG Muhammad Waqas Nazir said that sacrificing life in the line of duty has always been a great tradition of Punjab Police. The role of officers and officials of Punjab Police has been exemplary to maintain law and order situation in the country and defeat the vested interest of the terrorists.

He said that the officers and officials who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty are the assets of Punjab Police. Each and every policeman is striving hard and working diligently for providing security to the life and properties of people. He said that sacrifices of DIG Captain® Ahmad Mobeen Shaheed, SSP Zahid Gondal Shaheed and other martyrs of Mall Road blast incident have uplifted the morale of the whole Police force.

“Officers are performing their duties with more passion and diligence following the footsteps of our great heroes,” he said. “This day reminds us of renewal of our commitment with the brave martyrs that we should continue their mission by fulfilling our duties in all untoward circumstances.”

The DIG said that the sacrifices of the martyrs of Mall Road blast will remain a fresh in our hearts. He said that every police officer and official of Punjab Police is always ready to serve the nation till the last drop of blood. “We are resolved for the completion of a great mission to make our country safe by defeating the enemy as well as elimination of anti peace elements,” he said.

Meanwhile, Quran Khawani was held at Jamia Masjid Police Lines Qilla Gujjar Singh under the supervision of SP Headquarters Syed Karrar Hussain in the morning. DSP Headquarters Farhat Abbas, Reserve Inspector Hafiz Nouman and other Police officers and officials attended the Quran Khawani.

The ceremony was arranged in memory of the police martyrs who died in the line of duty on Mall Road.

Dr Qari Fazal Manan offered specials prayers for the souls of the martyrs of Mall Road blast.

SP Headquarters Syed Karrar Hussain on this occasion said that great nations never forget the sacrifices of their martyrs. He said that the history of Punjab Police is full with the sacrifices of its brave officers and officials. “Our Morale is high and we will continue to lay our lives for the security of our country,” he said.