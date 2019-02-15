Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal minister for education Shafqat Mehmood said on Thursday that promotion of science and technology in the country is vital to head towards economic growth.

The minister said this while addressing the inaugural session of the conference “Building Innovative Pakistan, through Science, Technology & Innovation Policy” held at Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU). “We have to make our higher educational institutes as centers of excellence with people of great knowledge,” he said.

The objective of the conference was to bring together the academia, industry and government organizations working for development of Science, Technology and innovation in Pakistan.

“Although we have the PhD faculty in our universities, now we just have to ensure the quality of research and teaching. We have the talented people, we just need to provide the right environment” said the Minister.

Prof Dr Muhammah Ali, Vice-Chancellor, Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) while addressing the conference emphasized the need for a policy change at HEC level to encourage the faculty for innovation and collaboration.

He said the faculty promotion in the Universities must be on the basis of applied work done, industrial linkages, and market based research projects of social sector.

Abid H K Shirwani CEO, IRP, DG, UMT, said that Science & Technology progress has direct links with economic progress of any country, our exports to a competitive market largely depends on S&T budgets and S&T quality in the country.

Dr Anees Ahmed by Vice-Chancellor, Riphah International University, said that innovation should not merely be a discovery; it should also be time value creation.

He said that passion to serve the nation through science & technology should be inculcated in all academicians. The chief organizer of the conference Dr Muhammad Imran, Department of Microbiology, QAU, said that the countries that were behind Pakistan 2-3 decades ago now stand at the export of USD 200-300 billion.

He said that Pakistan needs to address some fundamental issues like giving importance to science, technology and innovation. “Pakistan may double its export to USD 30-40 billion export in the next few years. But to achieve USD 400 billion exports, Pakistan needs to revitalize its S&T base, supply innovation and innovate its education system” he added.

Mr. Mushtaq Ahmed, Chairman, Senate Standing Committee for Science & Technology Dr. Marc Baréty, Ambassador of France to Pakistan, Prof. Dr. Manzoor H Soomro, President, ECO Science Foundation, Dr. Rani Faryal Tahir, Chairperson Department of Microbiology, QAU, also addressed the conference.

The conference was jointly organized by the South Asia Triple Helix Association (SATHA), Pakistan-France Alumni Network (PFAN), Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU), University of Management and Technology (UMT), Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE), Ripah Institute of Public Policy (RIPP), Institute of Space Technology (IST), Mehran University Institute of Science and Technology Development (MUISTD), Eco Science Foundation (ECOSF) and other partners.