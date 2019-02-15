Share:

LAHORE - Director General Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar said that Pakistan Super League (PSL) has turned out to be one of the most popular cricket leagues in world cricket and dozens of top cricket stars of several countries are featuring in PSL-4. Nadeem said the league is definitely a blessing for Pakistan’s young cricketing generation. “PSL provides a suitable platform to young Pakistani cricketers to learn modern techniques and nurture their cricketing talent while playing competitive cricket alongside world’s best players such as AB de Villiers, Darren Sammy, Luke Ronchi, Andre Russell, Wayne Parnell, Colin Munro, Keiron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Dwayne Bravo and others, he said and added Punjab government has planned to provide the best facilities for PSL matches at Gaddafi Stadium.