KHANEWAL - Multan Regional Police Officer (RPO) Waseem Ahmed khan said that it was his mission to make Multan a crime free region; and without public cooperation it was not possible.

Addressing a convention here, he stressed the need for community policing to eradicate crime. He said that community rooms had been setup at every police station, where the people could visit and discuss their problems.

The RPO said that police alone could do nothing without the support of public. “With a combined effort, we can combat crime,” he said, adding that he was monitoring each and every crime took place in Khanewal.

He assured that cases would be registered on merit and there would be no injustice with anyone. He said that police would take all measures to ensure justice. He said that he had ordered all the SDPOs and SHOs to make the police station people-friendly.

He said that police had stopped the registration of land dispute cases and these cases would be registered on the report of district administration so that there would be no injustice with anyone.

He said that police were trying to improve 15 call system in Multan region, adding that they were trying to improve this system on the pattern of Lahore 15 call system.

“I myself am monitoring every call on 15,” he claimed. “We are installing trackers in all police patrolling vehicles to ensure proper patrolling of police,” he said.

“I along with DPOs visit mosques on every Friday to have close interaction with the community and to bridge the gap between police and people,” he said. He advised parents not to let the children, under the age of 18, to drive and to discourage one wheeling.

He added: “We are holding special sessions with students in schools for awareness.” He said that drugs were spoiling young generation and there was zero tolerance against drug-dealers. “We also require the support of the community to eradicate the evil of drug abuse,” he said. He also listened to the proposals and complaints of the participants and ordered for their resolution.

Deputy Commissioner Ashfaq Ahmed, DPO Rana Masoom, Representatives of trade union, members of civil society and journalists were also present in the convention.