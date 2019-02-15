Share:

Indian government on Friday has blamed Pakistan for Pulwama attack and threatened to isolate it at international level.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said those behind the terror attack would pay a "very heavy price" and had made a "huge mistake".

Union Minister Arun Jaitley said they will take all possible diplomatic steps to ensure "complete isolation" of Pakistan and has withdrawn Most Favoured Nation status to the country.

On the other hand, Indian forces have launched search operation in the valley after the blast.

Earlier, at least 44 Indian paramilitary soldiers were killed on Thursday in Indian-occupied Kashmir in one the deadliest attacks on government forces there, police said.

The suicide bombing outside Srinagar claimed by an Islamist group is likely to ratchet up tensions between nuclear-armed arch rivals India and Pakistan, with New Delhi long accusing Islamabad of supporting militants.

The attack saw explosives packed inside a van rip through buses in a convoy of 78 vehicles carrying some 2,500 members of the paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Two blue buses carrying around 35 people each bore the brunt of the massive blast, heard miles away, around 20 kilometres (12 miles) from the city of Srinagar on the main highway to Jammu.

"This heinous and despicable act has been perpetrated by Jaish-e-Mohammed, a Pakistan-based and supported terrorist organisation proscribed by the United Nations and other countries," the foreign office said.

Last year was the deadliest in a decade in IoK, with rights monitors saying almost 600 people died, most of them civilians. Thousands more have been maimed in recent years by pellet-firing shotguns used by Indian forces.

Pakistan says it only provides diplomatic support to Kashmiris’ right to self-determination.