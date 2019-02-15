Share:

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi held a meeting with the Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulaziz Kamilov on Friday on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in Germany.

The two sides held meaningful discussions in all areas of bilateral cooperation including political, security & defence cooperation, regional connectivity, peace & reconciliation process in Afghanistan as well as trade, tourism and investment promotion.

The Foreign Minister also briefed his counterpart about the new visa-facilitation process launched by Pakistan and hoped that Pakistan would also be included in the visa-facilitation programs currently extended to different countries by Uzbekistan.

The two Foreign Ministers also welcomed the frequent high-level interactions between the two sides in the last few months and undertook to upgrade bilateral cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.