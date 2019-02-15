Share:

KARACHI - Renowned scholar, scientist and educationist Pirzada Qasim Raza Siddiqui has said that literature plays vital role in saving the culture and tradition in the changing paradigm of the time. He said that modern Urdu poetry needs to be changed as the dimensions of social and economic system have been changing.

Pirzada Qasim Raza Siddiqui, who is serving as Chancellor of the Nazeer Hussain University stated this while addressing a discussion at Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, organized by Arts Council of Pakistan literary committee on Thursday. The other discussants included Prof Sahar Ansari, Khalid Moin, Ajmal Siraj, Dr. Rukhsana Saba, and Syed Kashif Raza.

The renowned scholar said that literature shows the future in the changing human nature and demands within the culture and society. The topics of Urdu poetry have been changing but the old traditions will remain and will last longer.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Sahar Ansari has said that today’s men are more mechanic and dependent on machines and it is obvious that the poetry of the young generation will be affected by it. There was a time when we use to write letters but today people sent the message on the mobile phone and confirm the things on runtime. The Urdu poetry should be addressed by its origin and have to move to the modernism while following the old paradigms. He said that social media has affected Urdu Poetry largely and today everyone is trying to be a poet.

Khalid Moin has that although the dimensions of poetry have been changed, however, we can see young talent in the Urdu poetry that care of logic and standard at the same time.

Ajmal Siraj said that we have many new topics for the poetry and through social media young generation reach out the pure poetry. People do share poetry of many renowned poets on their timelines and this is a great way to reach more audience, he added.

Dr Rukhsana Saba said that we cannot stand at the same point forever or cannot compete, but we have to accept the change in the time and that will affect the Urdu poetry as well.

Syed Kashif Raza said that it is the duty of teachers and scholars to teach young generation, the modern time is a time of specialization, today we cannot found a master of all classics at the same time, everything is more complex now. Ambreen Haseeb Amber hosted the discussion.