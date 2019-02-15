Share:

MULTAN - Russian Ambassador in Pakistan Mr Alexey Dedov stressed the need for exploring new vistas of trade and he mentioned the Russian cooperation in the development of Pak economy and told that Karachi Steel Mills and Guddu Power Plant are examples of our mutual and highly productive cooperation.

Exchanging views with the Senior Vice President of Multan Chamber of Commerce & Industry (MCCI) Khawaja Badar Munir and other members here at Multan Chamber on Thursday, he said that delegations of Russian businessmen will visit Pakistan which will open new avenues of direct cooperation between the businessmen of two countries.

Expressing satisfaction over the promotion of bilateral trade between the two countries Mr. Alexey told that it is growing at a much faster pace. During 2015-17 Russian exports recorded an increase of 96 percent while a phenomenal growth of 209 percent was recorded in Pakistani exports to Russian Federation. However, he stressed the need to diversify the trade to fully capitalize potentialities available in the two countries.

He also identified railways, communication, construction, refinery and other major sectors in which two countries could further expand their collaboration in the coming years. However, he said that after concerted efforts by the two governments, the businessmen of Pakistan and Russia should also play a proactive role to strengthen their mutual relations.

Regarding the participation of Russian Federation in "Belt & Road" initiative, he said the Russia was eagerly waiting for a formal invitation from China and Pakistan to invest in CPEC related projects.

About cooperation in education sector, he said that Moscow was ready to send a delegation to Pakistan to explore opportunities for bilateral exchange of students and faculty members of leading universities of the two countries. He told that recently Pakistan and Russia have inked an agreement to lay a land mark Karachi-Lahore pipelines which is expected to resolve multiple energy related problems of Pakistan.

He told that this year Pakistan and a consortium of Russian Federation have inked an agreement to establish an oil refinery at Kohat. "It will have capacity to refine hundred thousand barrel of oil per day", he said and added that yet another agreement would also be signed to promote banking channels between the two countries. Mr. Alexey Dedov was accompanied by Mr. Yury Kozlov, Trade Representative of Russia in Pakistan, Ms. Anna Makar renkova, Attache and Mr. Vitallii Belko while Begum Sarwat Zahra, Khurram Javed and Abdur Rehman Naqqash exchanged views.

They said that Pakistan and Russian Federation are enjoying good economic and diplomatic ties since 1948. Khawaja Badar Munir said that the trade volume between the two countries in 2016 was 402.78 Million Dollars. However, Pakistan exported goods worth 144.71 million dollars as against the imports of 258.01million dollars from the Russian Federation. "Thus the balance of trade is in favour of Russia", he added. Continuing, he said that the share of Pakistan exports is very small as against the total Russian imports of 182 billion Dollars.

He said that Russian Federation, being a growing economy and associate of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa), can play its role in the development of Pakistan economy. He said that Multan is very important destination and the ancient city of Asia. It has emerged on the map of air travel as a number of airlines have started direct flights to various international destinations across the globe.