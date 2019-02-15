Share:

KHAIRPUR - A software exhibition was organised by Department of Computer Science at Shah Abdul Latif University Khairpur on Friday.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Parveen Shah where guests had a tour of the final year projects of CS and IT students.

Talking to media, Prof Dr Parveen Shah said: “We are providing real community service even final year projects are focusing the real issues of the community. The objective of the exhibition is to get the employers in business, industry, education and services acquainted with graduating SALU students from Computer Science Department and highlight our students’ multi-faceted potential.

The industrial representatives can have a direct access to the talented youth, to assess their suitability for various national business and industry streams and get them exposed to existing and future market needs.”

Dr Shah appreciated the Computer Science Department for organising such a nice event and advised to arrange such events on regular basis where every possible effort should be made to exploit the novel ideas of the students to promote IT industry in Pakistan.

Prof Dr Ghulam Ali Mallah, Chairman Department of Computer Science told that the Panel of three Judges ‘Evaluation Committee’, throughout the proceedings of the Exhibition, will remain engaged in the grueling task of assessing a large number of projects.

Dr Mallah said that the main idea of the event is to showcase the final year projects of BS CS and BS IT graduating students. A total of 30 projects from both the disciplines are displayed to highlight the various facets of academic and professional grooming at Computer Science Department.

A large number of teachers, research scholars and students visited the exhibition.