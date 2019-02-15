Share:

SHIKARPUR - A large number of sanitation workers including women of Municipal Committee Shikarpur took out protest demonstration rally against Municipal Committee Administration for not paying salaries for four months.

The rally was concluded in front of Shikarpur Press Club after marching various routes of Shikapur, here on Thursday. The rally was led by Darshan Lal, Hari Lal, Raj Das and Kashor Kumar.

Speaking on the occasion protester deplored the tactics of MC Administration Shikarpur for delaying in monthly salary of at least 240 sanitation employees owing to which who are facing acute scarcity of eatable items and they have not able to bear educational and other daily expenses.

The protesters asked the Deputy Commissioner Shikarpur and other higher authorities to take notice of the issue and play their pivotal role so that who could be able to buy eatable items and other daily expenses.

One of the protesters alleged that a many employees of MC Shikarpur are drawing their salaries at homes, but sanitation employees are being deprived of their due right to take salary on regular basis.

Protester threatened to enlarge their protest movement if their litigate demand was not fulfilled. Protesters were chanting slogans against MC Administration.