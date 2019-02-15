Share:

PESHAWAR - Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has demanded of the government to make the Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) laws and rules business-friendly. It also called for amending them to provide speedily justice to taxpayers.

The demand was made by the SCCI president Faiz Muhammad during a meeting with provincial advisor of Federal Tax Ombudsman, Abdul Wadood at the Chamber House on Thursday. Haris Mufti, the chamber vice president, Nisarullah, executive body member, along with people belonging to trade and commerce and officials of FTO were present in the meeting.

Wadood assured the business community that the FTO will continue its effective role against decisions on basis of injustice and discrimination against taxpayers. He asked the taxpayers to send their complaints on plain paper along with CNICs copy to FTO, on which instant action will be taken.

Earlier, SCCI president praised the FTO business-friendly policies and services of provision of early justice to business community and taxpayers. He stressed the need for strengthening close liaison between the chamber and FTO department.

Faizi called the FTO as real institute, which is taking action on complaints of taxpayers and an effective forum for provision of justice to them. He urged the FTO to give much importance to the terrorism-affected business community of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and should play effective role in resolution of issues, relating taxes.

SCCI president asked the taxpayers to take full advantages from services of FTO regarding unjust and discrimination of subordinate institutions of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).