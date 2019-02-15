Share:

GM LONDON - Selena Gomez has reportedly signed a deal with Live Nation which will see her go on a world tour in support of her next album. Selena Gomez is reportedly set to go on a world tour in support of her new album.

The ‘Wolves’ hitmaker told fans she had completed her much-anticipated follow-up to 2015 LP ‘Revival’ in August, and after releasing her comeback track ‘Anxiety’ with Julia Michaels last month, she is believed to have signed a huge deal with tour promoters Live Nation for the shows, which will reportedly take place next year.

The extensive run is to include the 26-year-old pop star’s first shows on UK soil in six years. Selena has been in the studio fine-tuning her new record - which is as-yet-untitled - with her ‘Fetish’ producer Leland.

The ‘Back To You’ singer checked into rehab in October, after suffering an ‘’emotional breakdown’’ following multiple hospitalisations due to issues related to Lupus and her kidney transplant, and wants to ensure she is well enough for the tour.

An insider told The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column: ‘’Leland has worked with Troye Sivan and Ariana Grande and Selena really enjoyed working with him last time so they got in the studio again.

‘’They put the finishing touches to her new album in December and now she is making sure she is well enough to go on tour, which will likely include UK shows in early 2020.

‘’She is working with her team to get everything in place then, all going well, she hopes to release the album this summer.’’ The last time Selena performed in the UK was in 2013.

The singer was forced to pull out of the final leg of her ‘Revival Tour’ three years later, due to suffering from depression caused by her battle with the autoimmune disease.

The former Disney star appeared on a live stream on Instagram Stories with her close model pal Connar Franklin in August, when she declared that she was ‘’done’’ with the record.

In the video, she was heard saying: ‘’My album’s coming out later ... I’m done with it.’’