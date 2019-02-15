Share:

ISLAMABAD - Senate Standing Committee on Defence Thursday got in-camera briefings on the prevailing situation along the Line of Control (LoC) and controversial book authored by Lt General (Retd) Asad Durrani.

The Committee, meeting chaired by Azam Khan Swati, was attended among others by Senators Lt Gen (Retd) Abdul Qayyum, Sherry Rehman, Anwar ul Haq Kakkar, Mushtaq Ahmed, Abdul Rahman Malik, Sajjad Hussain Turi, Muhammad Javed Abbasi, Mushahid Hussain Syed and Muhammad Talha Mahmood, besides senior officials of the Ministry of Defence. The Committee also decided to discuss Afghanistan’s current situation in detail during its next meeting.

The Committee deferred the issue raised by the Senator Dr Jehanzeb Jamal Deni regarding the restoration of four employees of Survey of Pakistan till next meeting.