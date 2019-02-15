Share:

SIALKOT - The ancient and shabby building of Basic Health Unit (BHU) Beeni Sulehriyaan, Pasrur tehsil is in very miserable condition due to the alleged slackness of the authorities concerned. It has been a victim of the officials' apathy and negligence for the last several decades.

This BHU was the only health facility for providing the medical and health facilities to the thousands of the people from surrounding 30 far-off border villages along the Sialkot Working Boundary. The roofs of the rooms, corridors and stores have already collapsed while the remaining parts of these roofs and walls were also badly cracked with the high dangers of their collapse any time.

The doctor and paramedics deputed there were giving the medical treatment to the local patients by putting their lives on risk, as this old building could be collapsed at any time. The buildings department had already declared this building as dangerous several years ago.

The government has not yet allocated even a single penny for its repairing/reconstruction since its establishment several decades ago.

Local social, religious, political and educational circles have expressed grave concern over this critical condition. They have urged the Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Dr. Syed Bilal Haider and CEO District Health Authority Sialkot Dr. Liaqat Ali to ensure the early repairing/reconstruction of this BHU building in the larger public interest.