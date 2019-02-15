Share:

ISLAMABAD - Shalimar Cricket Ground (SCG) administrator Hassan Raza has rubbished the claims made by some quarters that the ground admin is minting money saying they just want to spoil all the good work done by Shalimar Cricket Academy administration.

Talking to The Nation, Hassan said: “The matter of the fact is that great Majid Khan is the patron-in-chief of Shalimar ground and when he was president of Islamabad Cricket Association, he signed an agreement with CDA and developed the ground and gave it perfect shape. It was looked after by Etzaz Azim known as ET, then it was taken over by REDCO Group and after that, CDA and the ground was in shambles as CDA destroyed all the good work done by Majid Khan and his team.”

He said Shalimar Ground is being run by a board of directors, who all belong to different fields and they don’t need any personal favours. “I am a banker and we all want to contribute towards national cause of providing quality and free of cost cricket to the youth of Islamabad. We have a complete check and balance and record of funds and audit. We always provide details of income and expenditure, which we spend on the ground.

“Four clubs are playing in Shalimar ground and we provide cricket opportunities to junior kids on Saturdays and Sundays. We all follow Islamabad Cricket Association rules and regulations. We all are cricket lovers and all governing body members reside in Islamabad for the love of cricket,” he added.

Hassan said that they have raised this ground, they are here to serve and have been working on honorary basis for last 30 years. “It is public-private partnership. We took initiative of academy and we are serving the community through it. It is working for last 10 years and eight U-13 players of Islamabad were from Shalimar Academy, which is a great achievement.

“We all contribute to run the academy and we have a permanent accountant, who issues proper receipts and provides free of cost cricket to 40 percent youth. We provide cricket gears to all the deserving players, provide international-standard bats and international tours to the deserving players,” he added.

Hassan said: “In U-16 Islamabad Region, six players are of Shalimar academy while our one U-19 player was in NCA list. We are focusing on juniors and in next two years, we will provide players to U-19 level. We are not working just for Islamabad cricket, but to rest of the country. We have around 100 youth in the academy and top-class four coaches and an accountant are serving for the Margalla Gymkhana Academy.

“When we get the ground from CDA, we didn’t have even drinking water connections. But we collected water from nearby houses to prepare wickets, as pitches were prepared by Hair Bashir. We arranged international-standard equipment to ensure ground must be maintained properly,” he concluded.