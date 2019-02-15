Share:

KARACHI - Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh on Information Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Thursday said that preparing policies for province was not responsibility of Governor Sindh who is ‘creating’ hurdles in the way of legislation enacted by Sindh Assembly.

The CM Advisor expressed these views while talking to media persons at Sindh assembly premises. Barrister Wahab said that the province had been deprived of its fundamental rights by the federal government, adding that the centre is curtailing the funds to Sindh. He demanded of federal government to immediately release Rs105 billion outstanding dues of Sindh so that development schemes could be completed in time. “Actions of Sindh Governor reflected that he has no knowledge about the law of land,” he added

Barrister Wahab said that PTI government had no economic agenda that’s why every common Pakistani is suffering adding that unemployment and price hike has played havoc with lives of people of country. He said that in last six months Rs.300 billion have been borrowed by the PTI government from State Bank of Pakistan which is highest in 72 years history of the country. Hr was of the view that the PTI had only observed U-turns on every issue since its inception and added that “Go Imran Go” campaign is going to be kicked off in the country soon.