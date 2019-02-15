Share:

Karachi - The Sindh government on Friday once again asked provincial governor to refrain from interfering in the legislative affairs of the province as it was the prerogative of the elected government and the assembly.

Issues have erupted between the provincial government and Sindh governor after latter refused to give consent to the bills aimed at devolving powers to the province under 18th Amendment.

The governor and the chief minister also engaged in a tussle when both of them refused to endorse appointment of advisers from both sides. The major bills which were sent back by the governor and twice approved by the provincial assembly included Sindh Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (SICVD) and Code of Civil Procedures (Sindh Amendment) Bill 2018.

The SICVD bill was of key importance for the provincial government as the PPP that rules the province portrays it as a key success of the party to build state-of-the-art institute in the province.

The bill was important for the party as the apex court decided to hand over the NICVD institute to the federal government. The provincial government has decided to challenge the verdict and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has also raised issue at all fora.

The headquarters of the proposed SICVD would be either in Karachi or Sukkur. According to Sindh Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases Bill 2018, the new institute would comprise a 250-bed cardiac-care hospital in Sukkur as well as all the eight existing NICVD’s satellite centres in Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Sukkur, Sehwan, Khairpur, Mithi, Larkana and Nawabshah. In addition to satellite centres, all the seven chest pain units of the NICVD in Karachi, situated in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Malir Halt, Gulbai, Nagan Chowrangi, Qayyumabad, II Chundrigar Road and Sindh Government Lyari General Hospital, along with the under-construction Paediatric Cardiology Institute at the main NICVD are to be included in the SICVD.

A 10-member select committee, comprising legislators from both treasury and opposition benches, was formed by the Sindh Assembly speaker to review all the clauses of the draft bill submitted by Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho.

Bill was once passed by the assembly after it was deliberated by the select committee comprising lawmakers from both sides of both aisle. Similarly, the Code of Civil Procedures (Sindh Amendment) Bill 2018 was also passed twice from the house and was aimed at resolving court cases through arbitrator appointed by courts to settle out of the court issues.

It is pertinent to mention that as per rules of business of the assembly, the governor could once return the bill passed by assembly send towards him for assent and for second time, if the bill is passed from the house it does not require governor’s assent and becomes a law.

Separately in a statement, Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Information Barrister Murtaza Wahab said “Actions of Sindh Governor reflect that he has no knowledge about the law of land”.

When contacted, governor’s spokesman expressed his ignorance over the issue.