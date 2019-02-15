Share:

The horrifying incident in Sahiwal questions the credibility of Counter Terrorism Department of Pakistan. To ensure its credibility, a JIT has been formed since the incident took place and it was assured that the report would be submitted within 72 hours. PM Imran Khan announced a few millions for the children who became orphans. CM Punjab, Usman Buzdar, visited the children and offered the state’s co-operation.

Whether JIT has provided the report is another debate but the law enforcing authorities, state and judicial sector are never probed about people of Balochistan who have been targeted for a long time, including enforced disappearances and extra-judicial killings. Many continue to be abducted and killed without being granted a fair trial.

Imran khan is supposed to eradicate this discrimination against the people of Balochistan by coming up with immediate reforms against armed forces of Pakistan to prevent acts of terror against the people of the province It is an undeniable fact that without the resources of Balochistan, Pakistan would not be able to develop or function properly. Before things go out of control, the new government needs to take a timely action to ensure that the injustices that have been carried out against the people are not repeated over the next few years.

HADIA BATOOL,

Gujrat, January 25.