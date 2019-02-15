Share:

KARACHI - South Region team defeated SQG Shandar by 2 wickets in the first match of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) President Cup T20 Inter-Group Cricket Tournament here at National Bank Sports Complex Clifton. Kamran Zaman of South Region slogged 34 with 5 fours. SQG Shandar, after winning the toss, posted 182-6. Junaid Iqbal scored 45, Fasi-ur-Rehman 39, M Ibrahim 34. Kamran Zaman and Ausaf Hussain of South Region took 2 wickets each. South Region chased the score with loss of 8 wickets. Faisal Mirza hammered 62 and Kamran Zaman 34. Asif Ahmed Khan and Junaid Iqbal took 2 wickets each. In the second match at UBL Sports Complex, IBG United defeated Digital Dynamite by one run. IBG United scored 182-4 while in reply, Digital Dynamite made 181-5 in given overs. M Yousaf scored 79 and Zeeshan Siddiqui 53.