South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung- wha and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have discussed coordination between countries to ensure success of the upcoming second summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump in Hanoi, the South Korean Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

"Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha met with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Warsaw, the Republic of Poland, on February 14 (local time), and discussed ways the Republic of Korea and the United States can work together to make a success of the second US-North Korea summit to be held in two weeks," the statement said.

The ministry also stressed that the parties exchanged views on the recent progress regarding the Trump-Kim summit, including US Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun's visit to North Korea.

Trump announced on Twitter last Friday that the meeting would take place in the Vietnamese capital on February 27-28. He said he looked forward to meeting Kim to advance "the cause of peace" as they sit down to discuss the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

Biegun and his North Korean counterpart Kim Hyok Chol held talks in Pyongyang on February 6-8 to prepare the grounds for the second Trump-Kim summit.

Trump and Kim met for the first time last June. During the summit, Kim expressed commitment to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula, while Trump said Washington was ready to give security guarantees to Pyongyang.