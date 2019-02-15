Share:

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Friday that the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty would be one of the key issues he was planning to discuss with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at the Munich Security Conference.

"It is important to meet with Russia and to discuss also the difficult issues including the violation of the INF treaty. Dialogue is always important but especially when tensions are high as they are now. I expect the INF issue to be, of course, one of the main issues addressed during the meeting [with Lavrov]," Stoltenberg told reporters on the sidelines of the conference.

The event is set to last Friday through Sunday.

Earlier in February, Washington suspended its participation in the Russian-US INF Treaty, with Moscow swiftly responding in kind. Washington said it would quit the agreement in six months unless Russia returned to compliance with the deal's conditions. Russia has refuted all allegations of being in breach of the treaty.