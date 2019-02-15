Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal city lacks the public sector thalassaemia centre facilities to implement the premarital blood screening for the prevention of hereditary disease in the citizens, The Nation learned on Thursday.

Senator Mian Ateeq Muhammad Ateeq Sheikh had tabled a bill at senate to provide compulsory blood test for proposed spouse for thalassaemia, to be implemented in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

However, Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) opposed the legislation because of financial implication and non availability of the thalassaemia centers at ICT.

The official brief raising objections on the bill available with The Nation said that pre marital test is a very specialized test performed at limited centers in Pakistan and none in Islamabad. Therefore, it would not be possible to make this test mandatory.

The document said that in case to make it compulsory for all clinics, hospitals and centers managing thalassaemia patients, the government will have to provide quality diagnostic facilities in at least the public sector hospitals. The document said that currently reliable quality facilities are not available in most of the centers. While for the enforcement of the proposed law at least 10percent budget for pre-natal testing is not practical and advisable.

The bill had recommended the test for both the spouse and proposed spouse, while the government opined that only one partner may be investigated first and if found to be a carrier, and then the second partner may be investigated.

It also said that facilities for electrophoresis are generally not available in most laboratories, the test is expensive and sophisticated equipment required for it.

It has been also commented on the bill that similar premarital screening bills for thalassaemia prevention have been passed in KPK, Sindh and Punjab but marriages are still happening without ant premarital screening. It stated that mandatory screening is also against basic human rights and also against various WHO conventions signed by Pakistan.

The document said that the public sector hospitals also does not have mandate to regulate other public and private sector hospitals, clinics and thalassaemia centers within ICT.

The documented also stated that antenatal testing is an invasive specialized diagnostic procedure and currently limited numbers of experts have command over testing technique. It would be not possible to make this testing mandatory without first creating trained workforce and requisite diagnostic facilities.

The ministry of NHS opined that a separate bill regarding hereditary diseases i.e thalassaemia is not needed because of financial implications involved and keeping in view of the fact that there are other familial diseases and legislation of every such disease would not be possible.

It proposed that for the prevention of thalassaemia, the federal government may undertake a thalassaemia Prevention and Treatment Program on the lines of similar other programs through a development project.

The bill had proposed that all clinics, hospitals and centers treating the thalassaemia patients shall ensure that they shall provide necessary counseling to the proposed spouses and their parents before marrying and inform them clearly about the risks of consanguineous marriage and on their chances of having thalassaemia children.

The bill also added that the test results are to be reported to those who are tested and if they are carriers, they are to be given counseling regarding their marrying someone with the same trait and the risk of passing on the disease to their offspring. The test results are to be entered into a data bank for registration of carriers of the trait.

The bill also proposed that the Nikah Registrar shall obtain test reports of premarital screening of spouse for thalassaemia, but the result whatever it may be shall have no effect on the marriage being solemnized. The Nikkah Registrar shall also keep and maintain the reports for at-least two years from the date of marriage solemnized.

The bill also added that if marriage is solemnized in contravention of these provisions the license of such Nikkah Registrar shall be cancelled and Rs10000 fine will be also imposed. The document also said that the number of thalassaemia patients in Pakistan has surpassed 2.5million and every year 6000 children are falling prey to this disease. Meanwhile the registered patients stand at 125000 in the country.

Document said that average life expectancy of thalassaemia patient in Pakistan is 12 to 16 years. In order to survive, these children require regular monthly blood transfusion and as per an estimate Rs180000 is required for each child per annum, whereas bone marrow transplant, which is only permanent treatment and has low success rate costs million of rupees.