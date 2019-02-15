Share:

SIALKOT - Police have arrested three out of total six accused who allegedly tortured five students of Govt Boys Degree College Pasrur after kidnapping them to take revenge of a minor dispute at college eleven days ago.

According to police, the accused stripped naked the students and molested them with wooden sticks. They also took their pictures and shot a video of the incident which went viral on social media.

Local senior police officials said that the police have arrested three accused namely Abdullah alias Dulli, Mithu and Azam Basra and have sent them behind the bars.

Police said that the reason behind this nasty incident was stated to be a quarrel between the victim students with some other students of Govt Boys Degree College Pasrur, which occurred on Feb 04, 2019 and the accused committed this shameful and inhuman act to take revenge of the said fight between the college students. The video of this nasty, shameful and inhuman episode went viral on social media.

On the report of student Kashif, one of the victims, Pasrur Saddar police registered a case (No. 62/2019) under sections 148, 149, 337-H (ii), 377 and 511 PPC against the accused, with no arrest so far.

Local police officials said that investigation was underway.