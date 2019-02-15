Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) has appointed Dr Abdullah Riar as party’s Secretary Office of International Chapters (OIC). According to notification issued by PTI, Central Secretary General PTI Arshad Dad, “Dr. Abdullah Riar is hereby appointed as Secretary Office of International Chapters (OIC) with immediate effect with the approval of Chairman,”. In a statement PTI Central Secretary General Arshad Dad expressed his good wishes to the newly appointed Secretary OIC and hoped that Office of International Chapters would progress under the leadership of Dr. Abdullah Riar. Dr. Abdullah Riar expressed his determination to reorganise PTI workers across the world in line with vision of Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan.