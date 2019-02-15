Share:

Tiffany Young credits Blake Lively's style in 'A Simple Favor' for her wanting to wear suits ''all the time''. Tiffany Young says Blake Lively's style in 'A Simple Favor' inspired her to wear suits ''all the time''.

The 29-year-old singer wants to make her look ‘’stronger’’, and after watching Blake in the 2018 movie, Tiffany feels inspired to power-dress in ‘’bold’’ suits.

Tiffany - who was previously a member of girl group Girls’ Generation - said: ‘’Moving back to LA has definitely made me a lot more experimental and open with my style, and more importantly, made me want to embrace being a woman.

‘’[As part of Girls’ Generation,] I was with a beautiful group of girls who are a lot taller than I am, so I never wore long dresses or pants. Now, I’m definitely gravitating toward suits and long, flowy gowns. It’s made me want to dress bolder and stronger. I loved watching ‘A Simple Favor’ with Blake Lively; it made me want to wear a suit all the time!’’

The ‘Lips on Lips’ hitmaker also confessed that after having a facial ‘’religiously’’, she picked up a few tips to try at home so she could achieve her signature glow.

She explained to the New York Post newspaper: ‘’I went to the skincare [clinics] religiously when I was there - like, every seven to 10 days. But going so often, I picked up on the routine: steamer, exfoliation, peel, mask.

‘’There are so many options in K-beauty, whether you want something soothing, hydrating or brightening, but it’s really about understanding and studying your skin and what it needs.

‘’I do a weekly exfoliation and mask, and I recently got this tool that I love - my friend recommended it to me - called the Exfora, from Vanity Planet. It’s a great replacement for a spa visit.’’