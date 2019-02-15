Share:

ANKARA - Turkey on Thursday condemned Austria’s move to ban the Turkish nationalist “Grey Wolves” salute.

“We do not accept this and we strongly condemn it,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“It is scandalous that the ‘Grey Wolves’ salute, which is the symbol of a legal political party in Turkey, is on the same list as the symbol of the PKK, a bloody terrorist organization,” the statement said.

The ministry called on Austria to “correct this mistake,” saying it “deeply offends bilateral relations between Turkey and Austria.”

The Grey Wolves are connected to Turkey’s Nationalist Movement Party (MHP).

The ministry statement followed changes to Austrian law last week banning symbols of “extremist organizations” in the country.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women and children.

The Nationalist Movement Party, founded 50 years ago, has been a coalition partner in Turkish governments, and currently has an alliance in elections and parliament with the ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party.