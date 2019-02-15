Share:

KARACHI - At least two people died and another critically injured when an over speeding vehicle hit a motorcycle here on Thursday, rescue sources said.

The accident took place in Gulshan-e-Hadeed, in neighbourhood of Bin Qasim Town Karachi where an over speeding vehicle knocked down a motorcycle carrying three people.

Two motorcycle riders died on the spot in the accident while another was critically injured. The driver responsible for accident fled the scene.

The bodies and injured were shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities. The police impounded the vehicle and after registering a case against the driver at large have started raids for his arrest.